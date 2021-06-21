EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Britney Spears appears in front of a Los Angeles judge Wednesday, she’ll do it 13 years into the conservatorship that has control over her life and money. The conservatorship allows a court-appointed professional to make her medical decisions and control who she has contact with. It has allowed her father power over her finances and business deals. The arrangement has inspired many fans to demand that the court #FreeBritney. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out.