Ethiopia votes in greatest electoral test yet for Abiy

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia is voting in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as war and logistical issues mean ballots won’t be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. The election is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Abiy, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to him winning a Nobel Peace Prize. But opposition groups have accused authorities of harassment and threats of violence that echo past abuses. Abiy’s Prosperity Party is widely expected to cement its hold on power in the legislative elections.