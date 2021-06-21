Bison injures woman in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park. How the bison hurt the unidentified woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake is unclear. A park spokeswoman describes the injuries as significant. The Billings Gazette reports that she was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone a year on average. Park officials urge people to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals and at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears.