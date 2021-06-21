Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Officials say that’s due to regulatory and other hurdles. The White House, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with new plans for sharing the shots abroad. On Monday, the White House announced the final allocations for the doses, with 60 million shots going to the global COVAX vaccine sharing alliance and 20 million being directed to specific partners. A White House official said shipments will go out as soon as countries are ready to receive the doses and the administration sorts out logistical complexities.