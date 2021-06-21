1 officer hurt in shooting in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting in a Denver suburb that authorities said injured an officer. The Arvada Police Department’s tweets Monday didn’t provide details about the officer’s condition or if anyone else was injured. Police described it as an active situation and urged people to stay away. The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with an array of shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. While there are a large number of police vehicles in the area, helicopter footage showed pedestrians walking around a section of street cordoned off by police tape.