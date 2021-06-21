1 killed, 3 hurt in California driver’s rampage

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck driver rammed two people in Northern California, killing one, and injured three other people in a rampage that included attacking people with a crowbar and pulling a gun. The driver was shot and wounded Monday by another gun-wielding man but is expected to survive. The Sacramento County sheriff’s office says the man drove his truck onto sidewalks and curbs in Carmichael Monday morning, hitting two people, then rear-ended another car, attacked that driver with a crowbar and pulled a gun before he was wounded. Authorities say they don’t yet know the motive for the attack.