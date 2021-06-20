UEFA probes discrimination at Euro 2020 games in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — UEFA says it is investigating “potential discriminatory incidents” at two European Championship games in Hungary. The governing body of European soccer says a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation. UEFA didn’t say what form of discrimination it was investigating or how it might have been expressed. It didn’t set out a timeline for when the inspector would report back or when there might be a hearing. The probe will focus on Hungary’s 3-0 loss to Portugal on Tuesday and its 1-1 draw with France on Saturday. Both matches were played at the Puskas Arena.