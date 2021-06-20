Schmeichel: Outpouring of support shows ‘the reason I play’

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the outpouring of support in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the European Championship has shown how soccer can unite an entire country and why it’s so special to play for a national team. Schmeichel says “to see that football can unite a country the way it has the last few days” is the reason he plays. Eriksen and the entire Denmark team have received a flood of messages and well-wishes since the midfielder suffered cardiac arrest during the game against Finland at Euro 2020. Schmeichel also praised the unity shown by his teammates over the last week.