Israeli PM: World powers must ‘wake up’ on Iran nuke deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has opened his first Cabinet meeting since swearing in his new coalition government last week with a condemnation of the new Iranian president. He said Sunday that Iran’s presidential election was a sign for world powers to “wake up” before returning to a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected Saturday with 62% of the vote amid a historically low voter turnout. He is sanctioned by the U.S. in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Raisi has not commented specifically on the event.