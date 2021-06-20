5 killed in school construction site collapse in Belgium

PARIS (AP) — A school undergoing construction work has collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, killing five workers and injuring nine others, according to local authorities. An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident. Firefighters and rescue dogs labored through the night after Friday’s accident to pull out the victims one by one. The construction company cleared rubble and worked to secure the site. As of Saturday, all the construction workers who had been at the site had been accounted for. Belgium’s king and prime minister have visited the site.