Rome court convicts 4 men for sexual assault, murder of teen

ROME (AP) — A court in Italy has convicted four African immigrants in the drugging, sexual assault and slaying of an Italian teen in Rome. Italian state TV and the LaPresse news agency said the court on Saturday night also sentenced two of the defendants to life imprisonment and gave lengthy sentences to the other two. Sixteen-year-old Desiree Mariottini was found dead in 2018 in an abandoned building used by drug dealers near Rome’s main train station. When arrested, the suspects were found to be lacking documents allowing them to legally reside in Italy. The case spurred calls in Italy to speed up expulsions of illegal immigrants.