Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Forecasters warned of life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the Deep South, particularly across central Alabama, as Tropical Depression Claudette traveled over coastal states. Heavy rain led to high water late Saturday into early Sunday in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa metropolitan areas. The rapidly changing conditions came as Claudette was expected to batter parts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center says the depression is expected to cross into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, and regain tropical storm strength over open water Tuesday.