Editor, CEO denied bail in Apple Daily case in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has ordered the top editor of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and the head of its parent company held without bail. Saturday’s hearing was the first since their arrest under the city’s national security law. They’re charged with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security. The case is widely seen as an attack on press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Three others also arrested Thursday haven’t been charged yet. They were released on bail Friday pending further investigation. The Apple Daily supported massive protests demanding more democracy in 2019, and has criticized the subsequent crackdown.