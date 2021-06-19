Editor of paper that endured newsroom shooting says goodbye

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The editor of the Capital Gazette is leaving the Maryland newspaper. Rick Hutzell worked at the Annapolis paper for more than three decades. He authored a farewell column that was published on the paper’s website on Saturday. Hutzell was editor when five employees were shot to death in the newsroom in 2018. He wrote Saturday that he became consumed with saving the paper and had worked with his colleagues to keep publishing. The paper won a special Pulitzer Prize citation for its coverage and courage. Hutzell said he took a buyout that was offered by the newspaper’s parent company. The Capital Gazette was owned by Tribune Publishing until it was purchased last month by Hedge fund Alden Global Capital.