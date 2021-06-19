Democrats see springboard for health care in high court win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Affordable Care Act is now secure in the framework of the nation’s health care programs, and Democrats are eager to leap above and beyond. After the Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge to the Obama-era health law, some Democrats say it feels like a historic opportunity. They want to expand insurance coverage for working-age people and their families, add new benefits to Medicare for older people and reduce prescription drug costs for patients and taxpayers. But health care is expensive, and there’s concern about deficits. Because Democrats hold only bare majorities in the House and Senate, a great winnowing down of expectations seems likely later this year.