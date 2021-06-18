Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Democrats and Republicans are fighting furiously over an issue that rarely sways elections — the mechanics of voting. Donald Trump’s false claims that he lost reelection because of mass voter fraud have spurred Republican-backed laws restricting voting access in more than a dozen states. Democrats are trying to counter with a sweeping federal elections bill. But in Texas, one of the epicenters of the voting fight, actual voters seemed nonplussed about the battle. Supporters of Joe Biden generally decried the GOP push to restrict voting, and Trump backers were heartened by it. But most voters had other pressing issues on their minds.