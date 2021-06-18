UN: Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID crisis

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee agency says war, violence, persecution, human rights violations and other factors caused nearly 3 million people to flee their homes last year, even though the COVID-19 crisis restricted movement worldwide. In its latest Global Trends report, UNHCR said Friday that the world’s cumulative number of displaced people rose to 82.4 million, a new post-World War II record. The U.N. ’ high commissioner for refugees said conflict and the fallout from climate change in places such as Mozambique, Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Africa’s Sahel area were key drivers of refugees and internally displaced people in 2020. UNHCR said 1% of all humanity is now displaced.