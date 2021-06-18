Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on river

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — A search has resumed for two missing tubers on a North Carolina river after three others were found dead and four were pulled from the water. Authorities say the group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam about 8 feet-high next to a Duke Energy plant Wednesday night. A Duke Energy employee spotted some of the tubers Thursday afternoon and called 911. Local television stations showed rescue crews resuming their search Friday morning, putting boats in the water north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.