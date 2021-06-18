Scores abducted in latest school kidnapping in north Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen abducted scores of children from a school in northwest Nigeria, the second kidnapping from a school in the country’s north within a week. Police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar said a policeman was killed in Thursday’s attack at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State. The Lagos-based Guardian newspaper, quoting an eyewitness and a school staff member, said about 70 children were abducted from the school. The report said that some students were taken away in two vans while others were put on motorcycles. The Yauri incident is the seventh mass abduction from a school in Nigeria this year.