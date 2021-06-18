Newspaper sues SC police over records in mother, son deaths

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina newspaper is suing the police agencies investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and son from one of South Carolina’s prominent legal families. The Post and Courier in Charleston reports that it filed the lawsuit Thursday against the State Law Enforcement Division and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The newspaper argues that authorities violated public records law by refusing to release 911 calls and police reports. State police agents have released little information in the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul Murdaugh. SLED Chief Mark Keel did not respond to a letter from the paper warning that his agency was violating the Freedom of Information Act.