Leaders of Germany, France urge vigilance over virus variant

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France have called for vigilance to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant that this week prompted Britain to delay the planned relaxation of pandemic restrictions in England. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that while Germany has very low numbers of new COVID-19 infections at present, the “aggressive” delta variant could lead to a rise in new cases. Merkel spoke ahead of a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader in Germany since last year. Macron said the European Union would discuss at an upcoming summit how to better harmonize travel restrictions during the pandemic.