Italy to require 5-day quarantines for travelers from UK

ROME (AP) — Italy is requiring persons who arrive from Britain to do five days of quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 swab test. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he signed the order as concern builds about a soaring increase of cases in Britain involving the delta variant. Italy also will allow people to enter from the United States, Canada and Japan if they meet the prerequisites for the European Union’s Green Certificate. Those requirements include a full vaccination, a documented recovery from COVID-19 or a negative swab test performed within 48 hours of arrival in Italy.