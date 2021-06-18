Hong Kong newspaper increases print run after arrests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has increased its print run to 500,000 copies as residents showed support for the beleaguered press freedom a day after police arrested five top editors and executives under the national security law. The raid on the paper’s offices marked the first time the sweeping national security law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year, was used against the media, one of the symbols of civil liberties in the semi-autonomous city that don’t exist elsewhere in China. Police say the editors were arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, based on over 30 articles that authorities said had called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong.