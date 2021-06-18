Germany’s Lufthansa aims to pay back government aid quickly

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa’s chief executive says the company aims to pay back billions of euros in aid provided to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic before Germany’s federal election in late September. Germany’s biggest airline received a 9 billion-euro ($10.8 billion) government rescue package about a year ago. The German government take a 20% stake in the company, which also owns carriers Austrian Airlines and Swiss. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said Friday that Lufthansa was one of the first companies to be rescued by the government and also wants to be one of the first to pay the money back.