EXPLAINER: What is the Catholic Communion controversy?

A committee of U.S. Catholic bishops is getting to work on a policy document that has stirred controversy among their colleagues before a word of it has even been written. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a document that some bishops hope will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. The 168-55 vote to proceed, vehemently opposed by a minority of bishops amid impassioned debate during virtual meetings, came despite appeals from the Vatican for a more cautious and collegial approach.