Consortium, loan announced for Fargo flood project

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2.75 billion project aimed at protecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from chronic flooding is gaining ground. It’s getting a $569 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency. Also, local officials have picked an international consortium to build and provide some up-front capital for a key piece that involves diverting Red River floodwaters through a 30-mile channel. Officials say the public-private partnership for the project is a first for the Corps. They say it could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney called the announcements important milestones in protecting North Dakota’s largest city from flooding.