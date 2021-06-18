Global shares mixed as markets digest Fed moves

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as investors digest the latest message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. Shares rose in France in early trading, but fell in Germany and Britain. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost earlier gains to finish lower. Shares rose in South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-lax monetary policy intact as it wrapped up a two-day policy meeting, which investors had widely expected. It extended until March 2022 its pandemic lending program for companies. U.S. futures were little changed.