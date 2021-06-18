Skip to Content

AI-powered Mayflower, beset with glitch, returns to England

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — The Mayflower had a few false starts before its trailblazing sea voyage to America more than 400 years ago. Now, its namesake is having some glitches of its own. A sleek robotic trimaran retracing the 1620 journey of the famous English vessel had to turn back Friday to fix a mechanical problem. Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare, which worked with IBM to build the autonomous ship, said it hopes to be back on the trans-Atlantic journey as soon as possible. With no humans on board the ship, there’s no one to make repairs while it’s at sea.

