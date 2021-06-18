2 killed in small plane crash near Florida-Georgia border

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a river on the state line between Florida and Georgia. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River north of Jacksonville just before noonFriday. The Florida Times-Union reports that rescue workers from Nassau County, Florida, and Camden County, Georgia, responded. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the victims were an 18-year-old female student and a 66-year-old male flying instructor. The plane had department from the nearby Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport in Florida. Officials say a dive team was called to help recover the plane from the river.