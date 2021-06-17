US pumps up Paralympic trials; NBC to increase coverage

The U.S. Paralympic trials will receive unprecedented coverage this year, streaming live this week and culminating with a 90-minute highlight show on NBC. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee unveiled the coverage plans along with its campaign called “Show the World,” which is designed to highlight Paralympic athletes on their journey to Tokyo. The trials in several sports begin Thursday, with the highlight show set for June 27. The Paralympics run Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. NBC plans 1,200 hours of programming, including more than 200 on TV.