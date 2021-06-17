Skip to Content

Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend. The poorly-organized disturbance was located early Friday about 390 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds were about 35 mph. A tropical storm warning is already in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches throughout the weekend from the central Gulf Coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians.

