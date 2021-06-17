Students pulled from car, stunned by Atlanta police sue

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys say two students pulled from their car and hit with stun guns by Atlanta police while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death have sued the city. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young also names several officers and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as defendants. An email to Bottoms’ office was not immediately returned. Police body camera footage showed officers shouting at Pilgrim and Young, firing Tasers at them and dragging them from the car last May during a curfew declared by Bottoms. The pair were students at historically Black colleges in Atlanta and can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong.