Slovakia’s Vavro tests positive for coronavirus at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic says defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden. They are the first positive tests for COVID-19 to have been announced since Euro 2020 started. Tarkovic says Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn’t disclose the name of the coach. Testing took place on Wednesday. The game against Sweden is in St. Petersburg on Friday.