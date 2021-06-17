No breakthrough during ‘exhausting’ online climate talks

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say no breakthroughs have been made on key issues during three weeks of international climate talks that ended Thursday. There are plans now for a select group of ministers to come together next month in the hope of achieving progress ahead of a U.N. summit in November. The May 31-June 17 climate meeting that took place online was seen as a test of the new cooperative spirit following President Joe Biden’s decision to return the United States to the Paris climate accord. While no formal decisions were expected, participants tried to tackle thorny topics including aid for poor countries and rules for international carbon markets.