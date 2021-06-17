Museum exhibits works by Polish artist confronting Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish history museum has opened an exhibition featuring the works of a renowned contemporary Polish artist that confront the pervasive presence of the Holocaust in Poland, where Germany carried out its destruction of Europe’s Jews. “Wilhem Sasnal: Such a Landscape” opened to the public on Thursday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. The dozens of paintings and drawings on display confront the Holocaust in the nation’s physical and mental landscape and the difficulty in addressing an unsettled past. Sasnal, who is not Jewish, has for two decades been grappling with this history. He is one of Poland’s most prominent living artists.