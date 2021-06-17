Migrant family’s presence on Greek island hints at pushbacks

VATHY, Greece (AP) — Around dawn one recent spring day, an inflatable dinghy carrying nearly three dozen people reached the Greek island of Samos from the nearby Turkish coast. Within 24 hours, refugee rights groups say, the same group was seen drifting in a life raft back to Turkey. But of the 32 people determined to have initially made it to Samos, only 28 were in the raft the Turkish coast guard retrieved at sea. Days later, the missing four, a Palestinian woman and her three children, appeared in Samos’ main town, apparently having eluded authorities. They applied for and were granted asylum, adding credence to allegations that summary deportations, known as pushbacks, are occurring, despite Greece’s denials.