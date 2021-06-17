Man charged with doing ‘burnout’ on LGBTQ pride crosswalk

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested for purposefully damaging a new LGBTQ pride crosswalk at a South Florida intersection. Officials say the 20-year-old man turned himself in to Delray Beach police on Thursday. Witnesses told police that they saw the man doing what appeared to be an intentional “burnout” with his pickup truck over the crosswalk. This caused the vehicle to create significant damage to the streetscape painting. One witness provided investigators with smartphone video of the crime. The Palm Beach Post reports that the $16,000 street art was unveiled Saturday and paid for by the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.