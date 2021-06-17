Officials: Man in boy road rage killing admitted firing gun

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors want a California man held without bail after charging him with the murder of a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident. Orange County prosecutors wrote in a court document this week that suspect Marcus Eriz told police he grabbed a gun, rolled down the window and shot at a car driven by a woman after she made a rude gesture toward him on the freeway. Authorities say the shot last month killed the boy in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s car. Eriz is charged with murder and his girlfriend is charged with being an accessory after the fact. The couple is scheduled for arraignment Friday.