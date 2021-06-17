In trade row, UK asks EU to delay post Brexit ‘sausage ban’

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says Britain has asked for a three-month delay in bringing in some post-Brexit trade checks that are causing tension between the two sides, and instability in Northern Ireland. The EU’s executive Commission says the U.K. is seeking a delay until Sept. 30 on rules banning chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales from going to Northern Ireland. The regulation is due to take effect at the end of June. The EU said it would “assess” the request. Britain and the EU are in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc.