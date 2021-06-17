Ethiopia finally set to vote as PM vows 1st fair election

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopians will vote Monday in a landmark election overshadowed by reports of famine in the country’s war-hit Tigray region and beset by logistical problems that mean some people won’t be able to vote until September. The election is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to his Nobel Peace Prize the following year. He has described the poll as “the nation’s first attempt at free and fair elections.” But opposition parties and the international community are raising concerns in this East African nation, accusing Ethiopia’s ruling party of harassment, manipulation and threats of violence.