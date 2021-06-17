CureVac: Vaccine data are ‘sobering,’ full results in weeks

BERLIN (AP) — The chief executive of CureVac says interim results from late-stage testing of its coronavirus shot are “sobering.” But the German biotechnology company aims to conclude a final analysis within weeks that will determine whether it continues to seek regulatory approval. CureVac announced late Wednesday that the vaccine had shown an efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 of any severity. This was based on a partial review of data from its trial involving 40,000 participants in Latin America and Europe. The company said more than two dozen variants of the coronavirus were found in its trials, which may have affected the outcome. CureVac is also working on a second-generation vaccine, aiming to start trials this fall.