Citgo to pay $19.7M for Louisiana spill environmental damage

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Houston-based oil company will pay $19.7 million for environmental damage from a 2006 spill in Louisiana. Officials say Citgo Petroleum Corp. already has paid $97 million in other penalties and fines. A news release said Thursday that the agreement settles both state and federal environmental claims. More than 2 million gallons of oil overflowed from wastewater tanks during a storm, spilling into the Calcasieu River and other waterways. The department says the oil polluted about 150 miles of shoreline, killed birds and fish, contaminated habitats, closed the ship channel, and disrupted recreation on the river and lakes.