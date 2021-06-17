Bulgaria, North Macedonia seek ways to iron out EU dispute

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Days before a European Union summit that could clear the way for his country to start accession talks with the bloc, North Macedonia’s prime minister, Zoran Zaev, is visiting neighboring Bulgaria to try to settle a dispute that might derail the project. So far, EU member Bulgaria has been reluctant to reverse its veto on the launching of the long-delayed talks because of disputes over its small neighbor’s history and language. But, following a meeting with Zaev on Thursday, Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said there were opportunities to work on unresolved issues.