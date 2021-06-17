Black community has new option for health care: The church

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Members of Black communities across the U.S. have disproportionately fallen sick or died from the virus, so some church leaders are using their influence and trusted reputations to fight back. Aside from preaching from the pulpit, they’re phoning people to encourage vaccinations, and hosting testing clinics and vaccination events in church buildings. Some want to extend their efforts beyond the fight against COVID-19 and provide health care services for other ailments in their churches church. Choose Healthy Life, a national initiative involving Black clergy, United Way of New York City and others, has been awarded a $9.9 million U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant to expand vaccinations and provide screening and other health services in churches.