Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor. Biden sold the idea the United States is again a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel, a pitch welcomed by European allies and even acknowledged by a longtime foe. Biden’s multilateral summits with fellow democracies were largely punctuated by sighs of relief from European leaders who’d been rattled by President Donald Trump over four years. But questions remain as to whether those allies will trust that Biden truly represents a long-lasting reset or whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will alter his nation’s misbehavior. Putin calls Biden an experienced statesman “very different” from Trump.