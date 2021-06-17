Global stocks lower after Fed moves up rate hike forecast

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Tokyo fell. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street futures were lower. Fed policymakers, who previously forecast no interest rate hikes before 2024, estimated their benchmark rate would be raised twice by late 2023. The Fed indicated it sees the U.S. economy improving faster than expected. Fed projections showed some board members expect short-term interest rates to rise by half a percentage point by late 2023. Ultra-low interest rates have propelled a stock market rebound from last year’s slump.