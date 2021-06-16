US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power

CAIRO (AP) — The United States is planning to increase funding to Egypt to help it convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels. Visiting U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that Egypt is “blessed to be the number one country in the world” when it comes to making use of solar energy. He spoke to reporters following meetings with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. Egypt remains reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs, but it is taking steps towards renewables. Officials have said they plan to get 20% of the country’s energy needs met by renewables before 2022, and 43% by 2035.