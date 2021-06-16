State court blocks 2 scheduled executions in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has blocked two executions that had been scheduled this month under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law. The high court issued the order Wednesday to pause execution plans for inmates Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens. Attorneys for the men have said the state hasn’t exhausted all avenues to obtain lethal injection drugs. The new law forces inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. Prison officials haven’t yet put together a firing squad, leaving electrocution as the only method available.