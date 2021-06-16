School investigates use of antisemitic imagery in yearbook

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school is investigating after antisemitic imagery and other inappropriate words and drawings were drawn in student yearbooks. The superintendent of Seekonk schools said in a letter to parents Tuesday that the eighth-grade students at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk drew antisemitic imagery, a racist slur, and images of a sexual nature in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event. Although the inappropriate language and imagery was found in about 20 yearbooks, all were confiscated and police were informed. The superintendent said students who were involved face disciplinary action.