Reward offered after Breonna Taylor mural vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A mural of Breonna Taylor in her hometown has been vandalized, and a reward is being offered to help find those responsible for the damage. The newly unveiled mural on an outdoor basketball court in Louisville was damaged by two people on a motorbike last week. The bike left long skid marks over the portrait of the Black woman, whose death at the hands of police last year galvanized nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Taylor’s mother says the vandals hurt the healing process going on in the city. A donor has offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.